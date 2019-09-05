After one week, when teams are always tough to figure out, staff writer Jim Paulsen is 4-2 with his picks. Fellow preps scribe David La Vaque is 3-3. Expect much better insight from both moving forward into week two.

Um, right?

HUTCHINSON AT BECKER, 7 P.M.

Jim says: Hutchinson coach Andy Rostberg decided that the Tigers’ best track for success was to move a piece of heavy machinery, Russell Corrigan, from tight end to quarterback. He responded by running for three touchdowns in a victory over St. Cloud Tech. Borderline unfair. Hutchinson 21, Becker 16

David says: Becker QB Josh Fobbe defeated Monticello through the air last week. He completed 18 passes for 235 yards. His best option was Carter Hietala, who caught five balls for 109 yards and a touchdown. What a great North Central White subdistrict showdown. Becker 28, Hutchinson 21

WHITE BEAR LAKE AT MOUNDS VIEW, 7 P.M.

Jim says: Years ago, this was the most heated rivalry in the metro. White Bear Lake flashed big-play ability in its season-opening victory over Anoka, but Mounds View is a far different foe. The Mustangs are for real. Mounds View 27, White Bear Lake 20

David says: A White Bear Lake victory against Mounds View would be the Bears’ first since 2013 and the perfect way to reignite the rivalry. Senior running back Cam Zaleski, who rushed for four touchdowns last week, is just getting warmed up. White Bear Lake 21, Mounds View 14

EDINA AT WAYZATA, 7 P.M.

Jim says: It’s hard to go against Wayzata, considering how the defense shut down Blaine in the season opener. This one will be about mistakes, or the lack thereof. If the Trojans don’t turn it over, their two-headed backfield of Malaki Jackson and Christian Vasser will be the difference. Wayzata 19, Edina 10

David says: Graduation was supposed to set back Edina. But the Hornets should take their cue from junior Sawyer Anderson. He wasn’t supposed to be on defense late in the Blaine game, but an injury thrust him into the role. He clinched a victory with a sack and forced fumble. Edina 24, Wayzata 21