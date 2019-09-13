Jim Paulsen (7-2) enjoyed perfection in the second week. David (3-6) not so much. Two out of three games are up for grabs Friday so nobody will have all the glory to himself. Of course, both of them could fall on their face.

LAKEVILLE NORTH (2-0)

AT ROSEMOUNT (1-1), 7 P.M.

Jim says: Rosemount has a three-game regular-season winning streak over Lakeville North dating back to 2013 (North did win a 2014 playoff squeaker). Expect a good, old-fashioned donnybrook between hard-nosed teams. First team to 14 wins. Lakeville North 14, Rosemount 10

David says: Looking forward to Rosemount's solid passing game, featuring future Gophers athletes Jonathan Mann (football) and Jake Ratzlaff (hockey) at receiver vs. Lakeville North's relentless pass rush (10 sacks). Bold pick: The defending champs go down. Rosemount 20, Lakeville North 17

ST. LOUIS PARK (1-1) AT COOPER (1-1), 7 P.M.

Jim says: Cooper lost to Waconia in Week 1. St. Louis Park defeated Waconia last week. So, St. Louis Park has the edge, right? Not so fast. Cooper has won 11 of the last 12 meetings in this rivalry. St. Louis Park has scored only seven points in the first three quarters this season. Cooper 23, St. Louis Park 15

David says: Both quarterbacks were superb last week. Joseph Russell threw for 224 yards and three touchdowns in Cooper's victory. Aaron Ellingson passed for 199 yards and a score and added 53 yards rushing with two touchdowns. But can Ellingson run effectively against the Hawks? Cooper 28, St. Louis Park 21

ST. THOMAS ACADEMY (2-0) AT MAHTOMEDI (1-1), 7 P.M.

Jim says: Last season the Cadets outscored regular-season opponents by an average of 41-5. This year, they outscored their two foes 89-6. Mahtomedi has enough defense to slow them down, but you can't win if you can't score, and St. Thomas Academy makes that tough. St. Thomas Academy 24, Mahtomedi 7

David says: In their first two games, the Cadets didn't exactly knock off Eden Prairie and Lakeville North, all right? As for Mahtomedi's offense, quarterback Johnathon Devore and running back Jordan Hull are playmakers capable of putting all manner of pressure on defenses. Mahtomedi 21, St. Thomas Academy 14