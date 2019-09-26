Pure luck. Jim Paulsen (13-2) says the large lead he has opened up over colleague David La Vaque (4-11) season proves just one thing: He’s had better luck when randomly throwing darts.

WAYZATA (4-0) AT EDEN PRAIRIE (4-0), 7 p.m.

Jim says: There will likely come a point when the resurgent Trojans will deserve the favorite’s role in this rivalry. Not yet, though. Eden Prairie’s best attribute is its ability to find ways to win. Eden Prairie 24, Wayzata 14

David says: The Trojans found their horse in RB Christian Vasser. The past two weeks he’s carried the ball 64 times for 369 yards. The big fella carries Wayzata to its first victory against Eden Prairie since 2012. Wayzata 21, Eden Prairie 17

HOLY ANGELS (3-1) at BENILDE-ST. MARGARET’S (4-0), 7 p.m.

Jim says: The Red Knights reflect coach Jon Hanks’ no-nonsense approach. They run, they hit, they get their uniforms dirty. They won’t shut down Holy Angels’ high-test offense, but they’ll slow it some. Benilde-St. Margaret’s 29, Holy Angels 22

David says: Expect Holy Angels to learn from last week’s second-half collapse against Robbinsdale Cooper and get closer to the form that produced three dominating victories to start the season. Holy Angels 31, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 21

FRIDLEY (4-0) AT ST. ANTHONY (4-0), 7 P.M.

Jim says: Neither team has been strongly tested. Fridley’s four opponents have a combined record of 2-14, St Anthony’s 3-13. Both have put up gaudy offensive numbers. But Fridley’s defense has given up just 13 total points all season. Fridley 33, St. Anthony 21

David says: St. Anthony senior RB Jonathan Kieren has enjoyed a great season in just four games. He’s rushed for 1,079 yards and 14 TDs. Mix in some strong throws from senior QB Josh Cary and that’s a winning formula. St. Anthony 42, Fridley 35