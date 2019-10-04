High school sports reporter David La Vaque (5-13), the lovable loser thus far, gained street cred for picking Wayzata's upset at Eden Prairie last week. Meanwhile, Jim Paulsen (15-3) keeps rolling.

Lakeville South (4-1) AT Lakeville North (5-0), 7 p.m.

David says: This Class 6A state tournament semifinal rematch is one of the state's best community rivalries. South's ability to run while mixing in some deep balls will keep North's defense honest. But the effort won't produce an upset. Lakeville North 27, Lakeville South 17

Jim says: A true test of where Lakeville South is in the building process. The Cougars have plenty of pieces in place and appear to be rallying in the face of adversity. But talent tends to win out and Panthers' QB/DB RaJa Nelson is the biggest difference maker.

Lakeville North 30, Lakeville South 14

Coon Rapids (4-1) at armstrong (5-0), 7 p.m.

David says: Two consecutive shutouts by the Coon Rapids defense, plus dual-threat senior QB Jake Van Hulzen (710 yards passing, 145 yards rushing, 11 total TDs), makes a formidable combination. Coon Rapids 31, Armstrong 24

Jim says: Senior-laden Armstrong has long believed this is its season to shine. So far, so good. Plenty of speed on both sides of the ball, but the Falcons' passing combo of QB Jake Breitbach and WR Thai Bowman tips the scales their way.

Armstrong 26, Coon Rapids 20

Mounds View (4-1) vs. Cretin-Derham Hall (4-1) at the univ. of St. Thomas, 7:30 p.m.

David says: Unlucky last week, Mounds View's overtime loss and Cretin-Derham Hall getting a last-second field goal blocked are all that has kept both teams from being undefeated. Last team with the ball likely wins. Mounds View 28, Cretin-Derham Hall 24

Jim says: A measuring stick for both teams. Was Mounds View's loss to Stillwater a fluke or overdue? Is Cretin-Derham Hall developing the grit missing in recent past seasons? Leaning Cretin's way, in a tight one. Cretin-Derham Hall 17, Mounds View 14.