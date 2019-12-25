PAST WINNERS

2018, Maggie Nichols: The Little Canada native dominated the NCAA gymnastics championships as Oklahoma's star — three months after courageously revealing herself as "Athlete A," the first source in the USA Gymnastics sexual-abuse scandal.

2017, Cheryl Reeve: The coach behind the united, thoughtful, powerful Minnesota Lynx led the franchise to its fourth WNBA title in seven years.

2016, Jeff Hintz: As the Ryder Cup tournament director at Hazeltine National, he organized one of the greatest sporting events in Minnesota history.

2015, Maya Moore: Hit a Finals Game 3 buzzer-beater, and many more big shots in the playoffs, to lead the Lynx to their third WNBA title.

2014, Mike Grant: Veteran Eden Prairie football coach won his fourth consecutive state title and 10th overall.

2013, Gophers women's hockey: Produced a 41-0 record, an NCAA championship and a 62-game winning streak over two seasons.

2012, Adrian Peterson: Rushed for 2,097 yards, second most in NFL history, and was named the league's MVP, leading the Vikings to a 10-6 regular-season record and their first playoff berth in three years.

2011, Seimone Augustus: After two years of misfortune, the Lynx star dug deep and inspired her team to a WNBA title.

2010, Earl Santee: The architect of Target Field turned an urban parking lot into the "best ballpark in America."

2009, Brett Favre: Future Hall of Famer led the Vikings to a 12-4 regular season and into the NFC Championship Game. At age 40, Favre completed 68% of his passes.

2008, Lindsey Vonn: She became the most successful downhill skier in U.S. history and the first American woman in 25 years to win the World Cup overall title.

2007, Adrian Peterson: The Vikings rookie set the single-game rushing record with 296 yards in his eighth game.

2006, Twins organization: A playoff team with a Cy Young Award winner (Johan Santana), an MVP (Justin Morneau) and a batting champion (Joe Mauer) also got approval for a stadium.

2005, Greg Eslinger: All-America center and all-time Gophers great won the Outland Trophy, given to the country's best interior lineman.

2004, Lindsay Whalen: Driving force behind the Gophers women's basketball program reaching the Final Four.

2003, John Gagliardi: The St. John's legend earned his 409th victory on Nov. 8, 2003, becoming college football's winningest coach, and his team won the NCAA Division III title.

2002, Harry Crump: Hennepin County judge issued a restraining order that kept the Twins out of MLB's contraction plans.

2001, Joe Mauer: Three-sport star at Cretin-Derham Hall was one of the state's all-time great high school athletes before he put on a Twins uniform.

2000, Jac Sperling: The Wild's chief executive led the NHL back to Minnesota and started the rally to build Xcel Energy Center.

1999, Glen Mason: The Gophers' most successful football season in three decades (culminating with a Sun Bowl matchup against Oregon) earned him Big Ten Coach of the Year honors.

1998, Randall Cunningham: Out of football before joining the Vikings as a backup quarterback, he led the team to a 15-1 regular season at the age of 35.

Note: Candidates are nominated by the Star Tribune sports department. A selection committee of staff members makes the final choice.