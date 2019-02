The Star Tribune was honored as one of the nation's top 10 daily sports sections and also was top 10 in the digital category among the largest circulation newspapers in the Associated Press Sports Editors sections contest for 2018.

Other daily newspaper sports sections in the top 10 in Category A were the Chicago Tribune, Houston Chronicle, Los Angeles Times, Buffalo News, New York Times, Philadelphia Inquirer, Seattle Times, Washington Post and USA Today.

Other digital honorees included ESPN.com, Los Angeles Times, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Boston Globe, New York Times, Philadelphia Inquirer, Seattle Times, Washington Post and USA Today.

The Star Tribune also earned honorable mention recognition in the Sunday sports sections category.

Cretin's Bollinger steps down

Cretin-Derham Hall football coach Brooks Bollinger has stepped down after three seasons, said Phil Archer. the school's athletic director, on Wednesday.

"He took a new job last year that was going to be difficult, we knew it was going to be challenging [for him]," Archer said. "We both agreed that it would be good for him to step down on a good note. He's contributed a ton of stuff here."

Bollinger, 39, a former Vikings quarterback, led the Raiders to the Class 6A state semifinals in 2017.

JACK WARRICK

Bronze for Pike in biathlon sprint

Aaron Pike, a native of Park Rapids, Minn., earned a bronze medal in the biathlon sprint Sunday at the World Para Nordic Skiing Championships in Prince George, British Columbia. It was the first world championships medal for Pike, a four-time Paralympian who competes in biathlon, cross-country skiing and track.

Rachel Blount