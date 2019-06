SECOND TEAM

Pitchers

Mia Kraimer, New Prague: 1.83 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 99 IP. Hit .554 with eight HRs. South Dakota-bound.

Alyssa Montero, Centennial: Cougars' top pitcher was 9-2 with 1.24 ERA, 114 K's in just 87⅓ innings pitched.

Bryanna Olson, Park of Cottage Grove: 13-1 record, with her only loss to state tournament-bound East Ridge. 121 strikeouts, just 25 walks.

Peyton Zak, Anoka: Two-year starter was staff ace with 13-1 record, 1.22 ERA, 124 strikeouts during the regular season.

Catcher

Joie Fittante, Shakopee, soph.: Top underclassman catcher in the state. Hit .470, did not allow a stolen base.

Position players

Jenna Beckstrom, Lakeville North, SS, jr.: Terrific fielder who can hit for average, power. Future Gopher.

Taylor Brunn, Concordia Academy, 2B: Owns the state record for career base hits, currently at 283. Bound for Minnesota-Crookston.

Gabby Maschka, Chanhassen, CF: Offensive table-setter hit .541 with 40 hits, 27 runs.

Kate Pryor, Minnehaha Academy, SS, jr.: Fifth year as starter. Collected her 200th career hit this season.

Jade Tomashek, Maple Grove, 2B: Naturally gifted hitter. Batting .486 with 34 hits, 20 RBI. Headed for Winona State.

THIRD TEAM

Pitchers: Abbey Cook, East Ridge; Lauren Lindahl, Shakopee; Ashton Putzier, North St. Paul; Allison Benning, Stillwater, soph.

Catchers: Logan Anderson, Forest Lake, soph.; Katelyn Mohr, Farmington; Aubree Terris, St. Francis

Position players: Shelby Novotny, Elk River, SS; Jordyn Peterson, Blaine, CF, soph.; Elle Potts, St. Michael-Albertville, 3B; Tori Tollefson, Chanhassen, SS, jr.