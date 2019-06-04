First Team (seniors unless noted)

Pitchers

Ava Dueck Maple Grove

Tremendous season as a hitter and a pitcher. Hitting .525 with a metro-leading 14 HRs and 34 RBI. Dueck has posted a 17-2 record and 0.96 ERA with 199 strikeouts in 130 innings. College: Augustana

Claire Bakkestuen Forest Lake

As tough on the opposition at the plate as in the circle. Led the Rangers to the Class 4A state tournament with a 17-2 record, a 1.58 ERA and 141 strikeouts while hitting .449 with 20 RBI. College: Wisconsin-Platteville

Sydney Schwartz Chanhassen, fr.

Just a ninth-grader but already a force at the plate. Hit .422 with seven home runs, 30 RBI and 1.232 OPS. Emerged as a staff ace, posting a 13-3 record, a 1.67 ERA and 143 strikeouts. College: Undecided

Kaitlyn Young Lakeville North, jr.

A dominant player in the South Suburban Conference. Exceptional at spotting her pitches. Posted a 15-3 record with an ERA of 1.07 and 188 strikeouts in 111⅓ innings. College: Undecided

Catchers

Torri Chute Stillwater

Four-year starter has never hit below .450. Hitting nearly .500 this season with 11 HRs, 29 RBI. Coach Bob Beedle called her "one of the most productive players I've coached in 19 years of varsity softball.'' College: Augustana

Maddie Pederson Blaine

Marvelous defensively with ability to move behind the plate. Had just one error all season. Strong-armed and difficult to run on. Hit .469 with five home runs and a .781 slugging percentage. College: North Dakota

Position players

Holly Blaska Champlin Park, 1B

Considered the state's most feared hitter. Hit .603 with 12 HRs and 31 RBI. Terrific pop in her bat. Stole 21 bases and scored 43 runs. Nearly flawless in the field after moving to first base. College: Miami (Ohio)

Olivia Hazelbaker Farmington, SS

A tough out despite often being pitched around. Always makes solid contact. Rock-solid defender at shortstop. Was hitting .356 with 10 HRs and 33 RBI going into the Class 4A, Section 1 final. College: Augustana

Madi Meduna Park of Cottage Grove, SS

Versatile leader, as demonstrated by her move from outfield to infield after an injury to the starting shortstop. Hit .492 with five home runs, 30 runs scored and 20 RBI. College: Winona State.

Sidney Zavoral East Ridge, SS

Hard-nosed with a never-say-die attitude. Excels as a catcher, but moved seamlessly to shortstop this season. Hitting .530 with seven HRs, 33 RBI in helping the Raptors to state for the first time. College: Eastern Illinois

JIM PAULSEN