Again this fall, the Star Tribune will help deer hunters celebrate memories by publishing digital photos on the Wednesday Outdoors page throughout the Minnesota and Wisconsin whitetail seasons.

Most published photos will feature hunters and their harvested deer. But images of hunters with does or small bucks are also welcome, particularly if they convey the experiences of sportsmen and women on their first hunts.

This autumn we’re also requesting photos from readers that illustrate Minnesota’s deer hunting tradition. Images of deer camps and activities within, for example, are sought.

Readers should include a few descriptive sentences, including names of people shown, the time, day and general location of hunts. Readers submitting photos should include contact phone numbers.

E-mail photos to tony.kennedy@startribune.com.

DENNIS ANDERSON