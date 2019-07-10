Patrick Reusse, longtime Star Tribune columnist, was nominated for the J.G. Taylor Spink Award by the Baseball Writers Association on Tuesday, one of three finalists for the award that is displayed at the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y.

It’s the third consecutive year that Reusse, who has covered sports at the Duluth New Tribune, St. Cloud Times, St. Paul Pioneer Press and Star Tribune since 1966, has been nominated for baseball writing’s highest honor. The Spink Award has been given annually since 1962 for “meritorious service to baseball writing,” and winners are included in an induction ceremony in Cooperstown. Jayson Stark of The Athletic will receive the award later this month.

The other nominees on this year’s ballot are Jim Reeves, longtime Rangers writer and columnist at the Fort Worth Star Telegram, and Nick Carfado, a Boston Globe columnist who died while covering Red Sox spring training camp in Fort Myers, Fla., in February. BBWAA members will vote on the candidates, and the winner will be announced at baseball’s winter meetings in San Diego this December.

PHIL MILLER