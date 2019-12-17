The Star Tribune's top fall athletes of the year in individualized sports feature two seniors, including a repeat winner in girls' tennis, and two juniors.
Golf
Tiger Woods caps comeback year by leading emotional team win
The emotions poured out of Tiger Woods, just like they did at Augusta National in the spring, except this felt different.
Golf
Woods, U.S. team rally to win Presidents Cup again
High emotions, fierce hugs from Tiger Woods, this time as a winner both ways in the Presidents Cup.
Vikings
Souhan: In entertaining season, Vikings' narrative changes weekly
Fervor will continue to grow with next game at home on Monday night against Green Bay.
Twins
Reliever Romo will return to Twins
The 36-year-old righthander gets a one-year deal with an option for 2021.
Wild
Wild-Vegas game preview
Injured D Jared Spurgeon (hand) and C Mikko Koivu (lower body) skated Monday, but Koivu left the ice early. It's unclear whether either will be available Tuesday.