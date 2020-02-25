The date is set for the third annual Star Tribune All-Metro Sports Awards show: Thursday, June 18. And we’re headed to Allianz Field, home of Minnesota United, for this year’s special event.

The All-Metro Sports Awards show began in 2018 as a special, end-of-year celebration for standout high school student-athletes and those supporting them. That event was held at Target Field, with 500 people attending. With strong reviews as momentum, the Star Tribune committed then to giving its newborn event a future.

In 2019, the event moved to U.S. Bank Stadium and student-athletes, coaches and supporters packed another room for another memorable night in Year 2.

This summer, we’re moving across town on June 18. Look for more news and updates, including special guest announcements, about our event later this spring.

The same lineup of awards will be announced and presented that night, including male and female athletes of the year, boys' and girls' teams of the year, coaches of the year, play of the year and more. Some favorite moments each year come from awarding our three special honors for which the public submits nominations: the Courage in Competition Award, the Student First Award and the Difference-Maker of the Year honor. Nominations for 2020 are now being accepted.

We look forward to hosting the high school sports community once again this June. Thanks to the student-athletes, parents and families, and athletics leaders in Minnesota for helping make this event a now-regular part of our preps sports coverage.

Chris Carr is the Star Tribune’s sports editor. E-mail him at chris.carr@startribune.com.