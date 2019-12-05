TOP PLAYERS

1. Jalen Suggs, Minnehaha Academy, 6-5, sr., G: Enough talent to do anything he wants on the court.

2. Dawson Garcia, Prior Lake, 6-11, sr., F: Marquette signee seen as a potential NBA lottery pick.

3. Chet Holmgren, Minnehaha Academy, 7-0, jr., F: No player in the country has had his reputation grow more quickly.

4. Dain Dainja, Park Center, 6-9, sr., PF: A double-double machine in points and rebounds. Baylor-bound.

5. Kerwin Walton, Hopkins, 6-4, sr., SG: Elite three-point shooter who can stretch defenses.

6. Ben Carlson, East Ridge, 6-9, sr., PF: Tough and hard-nosed with a knack for rebounding. Signed with Wisconsin.

7. Steven Crowl, Eastview, 6-11, sr., C: Polished and savvy in the post, tough to stop. Another future Badger.

8. Tre Holloman, Cretin-Derham Hall, 6-3, soph., PG: Creates and scores off the dribble and defends with tenacity.

9. Prince Aligbe, Minnehaha Academy, 6-6, soph., PF: Tireless worker and tough rebounder with a developing shot.

10. Jacob Hutson, Edina, 6-10, sr., C: Can finish at the rim and hit from the perimeter. Headed to Loyola of Chicago.

Others of note: Camden Heide, Wayzata, so; J'Vonne Hadley, Cretin-Derham Hall, sr.; Drake Dobbs, Eden Prairie, sr.

Jim Paulsen