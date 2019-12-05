METRO TOP 10

1. Minnehaha Academy (3A): The most talented team in the state.

2. Eden Prairie: It's the third season together for seniors Drake Dobbs, Austin Andrews, Connor Christensen and John Henry.

3. Park Center: Baylor-signee Dain Dainja is a 6-9 force with a great handle.

4. Wayzata: Sophomore 6-6 guard Camden Heide already has Division I offers from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Purdue, Nebraska and California.

5. Hopkins: The reputation of sharpshooting guard Kerwin Walton blew up during summer ball.

6. Cretin-Derham Hall: The addition of pure scorer J'Vonne Hadley, a transfer from Mahtomedi, alongside guard Tre Holloman makes the Raiders dangerous.

7. Shakopee: All three of the Sabers' top scorers from a year ago are back: Charles Katona, Will Cordes and Caleb Druvenga.

8. Eastview: 6-11 Steven Crowl is the big name, but keep an eye on athletic forwards Tate Machacek and Ryan Thissen.

9. East Ridge: The Raptors lost both Browns — Courtney to graduation, Kendall to a prep school — but power forward Ben Carlson (Wisconsin) and guard Kendall Blue soften those losses.

10. Prior Lake: Two Division I-bound stars in Dawson Garcia (Marquette) and Tyree Ihenacho (North Dakota). How will Tyler Flaata and Malcolm Jones handle bigger roles?

Jim Paulsen