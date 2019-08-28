offense

Quarterback

Aidan Bouman, Buffalo: 6-6, 210. A lifetime at the knee of father Todd, a longtime NFL quarterback, coupled with a strong, accurate arm. The best pro-style QB in the state. Passed for 3,474 yards and 41 TDs in 2018. Iowa State-bound.

Running backs

Raja Nelson, Lakeville North: 5-9, 185. Versatile. Also plays WR and excels as a defensive back. Rushed for 874 yards and 20 TDs, caught 20 passes for 496 yards and nine TDs in 2018. Committed to North Dakota State.

Isaiah Smith, Benilde-St. Margaret's: 5-11, 190. Strong lower body, sheds tacklers. Explodes through holes with 4.6 speed. Rushed for 1,237 yards, 13 TDs in 2018. Committed to North Dakota.

Linemen

Riley Mahlman, Lakeville South, jr.: 6-8, 270. Has the size coaches salivate over with room to grow. A fluid athlete who also can play TE. Quick feet, thanks to basketball. Has eight Power-5 offers, seven from the Big 10.

Jalen Travis, DeLaSalle: 6-7, 280. Brother of former DeLaSalle basketball stars Jonah and Reid Travis. Exceptional size, length. Basketball background adds agility. Offers from Minnesota and Iowa State, among others.

Darien Foster, South St. Paul: 6-1, 310. A monster run-blocker with good quickness and explosiveness in the box. Controls defenders and moves them easily. Owns school record in the squat at 575 pounds.

Noah Pappas, Armstrong: 6-6, 320. Massive tackle who envelopes smaller defenders and puts them on their backs. Good agility, quick enough to pull effectively and get to defenders at the second level.

Bennett Weber, Waconia: 6-4½, 265. State wrestling tourney entrant as a heavyweight in 2019. Stands up defenders at the point of attack and uses leverage to finish his blocks. Committed to North Dakota.

Receivers

Jaice Miller, Champlin Park: 6-4, 215. Moved to QB, but still will see time at WR. Excellent body control, great hands and the ability to get separation. Caught 53 passes for 937 yards, 11 TDs in 2018.

Thai Bowman, Armstrong: 6-1, 185. Physical off the line. Makes the tough catch. Can go the distance on any play. Has multiple mid-level FBS and FCS offers. Caught 40 passes for 537 yards and five TDs in 2018.

Russell Corrigan, Hutchinson, TE: 6-4, 230. Big, athletic and country strong. A punishing blocker with good speed and hands who can make plays downfield. Ten TDs in 19 receptions in 2018. Committed to Boise State.

Athlete

Jalen Suggs, SMB: 6-5, 200. QB/FS. Perhaps the best athlete in the state. Nearly 2,200 all-purpose yards in 2018: 1,578 passing, 600 rushing. Elite-level arm and is elusive in the pocket. Unmatched timing at free safety.