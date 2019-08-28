DEFENSE

Linemen

Danny Striggow, Orono: 6-4, 225. State champion wrestler whose background — excellent hands, terrific leverage and ability to operate in tight — have paid off in a scholarship offer from Minnesota.

Landon Carter, Lakeville North: 6-2, 215. A bit undersized but he makes up for it with a relentless drive and innate ability to locate the ball. Sixteen tackles for loss, six sacks in 2018.

Jordan Titus, Hutchinson, jr.: 6-1, 290. Low center of gravity and quickness off the ball make him difficult for opposing linemen to handle. Stays low and doesn't give ground. Overwhelms ball carriers.

Pierce Oppong, Bloomington Jefferson: 6-3, 233. A combination of size and athleticism. Exceptional closing speed, routinely runs down ball carriers. Sixty-three tackles, 11 tackles for loss in 2018. Committed to Northern Illinois.

Linebackers

Kaden Johnson, SMB: 6-4, 240. Rated by 247 Sports as the only four-star player in its Class of 2020. Smooth and fluid, with the speed to run with receivers and chase down backs. Sure tackler. Considering Minnesota, Wisconsin.

Ben Reppenhagen, St. Thomas Academy: 6-3, 230. Fits the classic linebacker mold. Hard-nosed and gritty with a strong motor. Never quits on a play and delivers a blow when tackling.

Loshiaka Roques, Wayzata: 6-4, 215. Gets upfield and creates havoc in opposing backfields. Adjusts well, with good closing speed and lateral movement. Made 20 tackles for loss in 2018. Committed to North Dakota State.

Justice Sullivan, Eden Prairie, jr.: 6-2, 220. Explosive physical specimen with a quick first step, a nose for the ball. Sheds blockers with his speed and strong hands. Can outrun backs and outhit linemen.

Backs

A.J. Scaife, Roseville: 6-3, 210: A track team hurdler, he's lanky, fast and adept at either strong safety —his primary position— or free safety. Solid run stopper with the size and speed to make plays in the passing game.

Trevon Howard, SMB, soph.: 6-0, 175. Just a 10th-grader but produces like a much more experienced player. Had 101 tackles, two sacks and 10 passes defensed as a freshman. Already has offers from Iowa State, Minnesota.

Nick Ruhland, Orono: 6-0, 185. His entire game is predicated on his 4.45 speed, whether it's closing on a ball-carrier, defending a receiver, running a jet sweep or returning kicks. Dependable tackler on the edge.

Kicker

Hunter Dustman, St. Francis: Product of local kicking guru Chris Husby's camps. Boasts a powerful, accurate leg as a kicker and punter. Touchbacks on kickoffs are common. Has 50-yard-plus range on field goals. Headed to South Dakota State.