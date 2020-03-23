A Star Tribune outdoors series about a five-day adventure in Minnesota's Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness has been named the best sports project in the nation by the Associated Press Sports Editors.

The stories were written by Tony Jones and outdoors editor Robert Timmons, and featured photography by Aaron Lavinsky. It focused on 40-mile canoe trip by Jones and his son in a party of five that included a family friend, Timmons and Lavinsky.

The trip took place in June and the stories ran over a five-week period starting in July.

“This trip deepened my appreciation of what's real and true — time in the wild,” Timmons said.

You can see the project here.

The Star Tribune also was one of only three news organizations to win the APSE "Triple Crown," finishing in the Top 10 in the nation for its daily section, Sunday section and web sites.