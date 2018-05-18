More from Star Tribune
Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for hacker sabotage
A New Mexico man accused of paying hackers to sabotage websites affiliated with his former employers and state agencies has been sentenced in Minnesota to 15 years in prison.
Local
S.C. girl, 2, found safe in Iowa; meth-using parents, spotted in Minn., arrested
Police say parents were arrested.
Local
New Lutheran bishop in Wisconsin encourages church to embrace change
The Rev. Viviane E. Thomas-Breitfeld is the second African-American woman pastor elected bishop in the ELCA.
State + Local
Minn. legislative auditor to investigate alleged fraud in child-care subsidy program
Auditor James Nobles said several legislators asked him to open inquiry.
