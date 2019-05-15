The Star Tribune and Minnesota Public Radio are seeking copies of public evidence from the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor.

The news organizations had previously sought access to dashcam and bodycam footage as well as autopsy photos in the shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. The request was denied last month because the trial was underway.

Noor was convicted of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter April 30. Days later, Minneapolis officials agreed to pay Damond's family a record $20 million settlement.

The request comes one day after Hennepin County District Judge Kathryn Quaintance ruled that approximately 300 trial exhibits would be made available for public viewing. She has not yet ruled whether the data can be copied, photographed or videotaped. A media coalition, including the Star Tribune and Minnesota Public Radio, is planning to file a legal challenge this week.

The Star Tribune has asked for an appointment to see the evidence and is awaiting an answer.

Media attorney Leita Walker sent letters Tuesday to the city of Minneapolis, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety and the Hennepin County Attorney's Office requesting that they release electronic copies of the data no later than Friday.

Justine Ruszczyk Damond was fatally shot by Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor on July 15, 2017, after she had called 911.

Suki Dardarian, managing editor for the Star Tribune, said the newspaper will continue to seek public documents to help assess the performance of the criminal justice system.

"It's been two years since the shooting, two weeks since the criminal verdict and one week since the civil settlement in the case. Yet we still have been unable to review any of the evidence or documents," she said.