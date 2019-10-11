STAR TRIBUNE METRO TOP 10

(all games 7 p.m.)

1. Wayzata (6-0) at Shakopee

2. St. Michael-Albertville (5-1) at Centennial

3. Lakeville North (5-1) vs. White Bear Lake

4. Mounds View (5-1) vs. East Ridge

5. Champlin Park (5-1) vs. Totino-Grace

6. Lakeville South (5-1) vs. Farmington

7. Totino-Grace (5-1) at Champlin Park

8. St. Thomas Academy (Class 5A, 6-0) vs. Hill Murray

9. Farmington (5-1) at Lakeville South

10. SPA/Minnehaha/Blake (Class 4A, 6-0) vs. Mound Westonka