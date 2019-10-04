STAR TRIBUNE METRO TOP 10
(games 7 p.m. but one)
1. Lakeville North (5-0) vs. Lakeville South
2. Wayzata (5-0) vs. Minnetonka, 7 p.m.
3. St. Michael-Albertville (4-1) at Prior Lake
4. Eden Prairie (4-1) at Edina
5. Mounds View (4-1) at Cretin-DH, 7:30 p.m.
6. Cretin-DH (4-1) vs. Mounds View, 7:30 p.m.
7. Champlin Park (4-1) at Rosemount
8. St. Thomas Academy (Class 5A, 5-0) at Park of Cottage Grove
9. Lakeville South (4-1) at Lakeville North
10. SPA/Minnehaha/Blake (Class 4A, 5-0) at Richfield
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Motorsports
Reddick chases 2nd Xfinity title with Cup future secured
Tyler Reddick is ready to make the jump from Xfinity Series champ to Cup Series regular.
Lynx
Sparks fire GM Penny Toler after postgame tirade
The Los Angeles Sparks fired general manager Penny Toler on Friday, a move that followed a postgame tirade when the team lost Game 2 in the second round of the WNBA playoffs.
Twins
A return to health for Twins' many injured
But Astudillo, Perez were left off the ALDS roster.
Twins
LEADING OFF: Cole vs Snell, Twins rookie already has a ring
A look at what's happening around the majors Saturday:COLE'S ROLLGerrit Cole led the big leagues with 326 strikeouts, topped the AL with a 2.50 ERA…
Golf
Kevin Na shots 62 to share lead in home event in Las Vegas
Las Vegas resident Kevin Na had two back-nine eagles and shot a 9-under 62 on Friday for a share of the second-round lead in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.