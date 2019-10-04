STAR TRIBUNE METRO TOP 10

(games 7 p.m. but one)

1. Lakeville North (5-0) vs. Lakeville South

2. Wayzata (5-0) vs. Minnetonka, 7 p.m.

3. St. Michael-Albertville (4-1) at Prior Lake

4. Eden Prairie (4-1) at Edina

5. Mounds View (4-1) at Cretin-DH, 7:30 p.m.

7. Champlin Park (4-1) at Rosemount

8. St. Thomas Academy (Class 5A, 5-0) at Park of Cottage Grove

10. SPA/Minnehaha/Blake (Class 4A, 5-0) at Richfield