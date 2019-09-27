STAR TRIBUNE METRO TOP 10
(all games 7 p.m.)
1. Lakeville North (4-0) at Eastview
2. Eden Prairie (4-0) vs. Wayzata
3. Wayzata (4-0) at Eden Prairie
4. Mounds View (4-0) vs. Stillwater
5. Cretin-Derham Hall (4-0) at Woodbury
6. St. Michael-Albertville (3-1) vs. Edina
7. Prior Lake (3-1) at Lakeville South
8. St. Thomas Academy (Class 5A, 4-0) vs. Hastings
9. Champlin Park (3-1) at Anoka
10. SMB (Class 4A, 4-0) vs. Bloomington Kennedy
