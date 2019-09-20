STAR TRIBUNE METRO TOP 10
(all games 7 p.m.)
1. Lakeville North (3-0) vs. Burnsville
2. Eden Prairie (3-0) vs. Shakopee
3. St. Michael-Albertville (3-0) at Wayzata
4. Wayzata (3-0) vs. St. Michael-Albertville
5. Mounds View (3-0) at Minnetonka
6. Cretin-Derham Hall (3-0) vs. White Bear Lake
7. Prior Lake (2-1) at Edina
8. Farmington (3-0) vs. Rosemount
9. St. Thomas Academy (Class 5A, 3-0) vs. Apple Valley
10. SMB (Class 4A, 3-0) at Providence Academy
St. Paul police: Man is fatally shot leaving church with daughter and father, who returned fire
