STAR TRIBUNE METRO TOP 10

(all games 7 p.m.)

1. Lakeville North (3-0) vs. Burnsville

2. Eden Prairie (3-0) vs. Shakopee

3. St. Michael-Albertville (3-0) at Wayzata

4. Wayzata (3-0) vs. St. Michael-Albertville

5. Mounds View (3-0) at Minnetonka

6. Cretin-Derham Hall (3-0) vs. White Bear Lake

7. Prior Lake (2-1) at Edina

8. Farmington (3-0) vs. Rosemount

9. St. Thomas Academy (Class 5A, 3-0) vs. Apple Valley

10. SMB (Class 4A, 3-0) at Providence Academy