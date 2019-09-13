STAR TRIBUNE METRO TOP 10
(all games 7 p.m.)
1. Lakeville North (2-0) at Rosemount
2. Eden Prairie (2-0) vs. Minnetonka
3. St. Michael-Albertville (2-0) vs. Shakopee
4. Wayzata (2-0) at Prior Lake
5. Mounds View (2-0) at Woodbury
7. Eastview (2-0) at East Ridge
8. Champlin Park (2-0) at Centennial
9. Farmington (2-0) at Eagan
10. SPA/Minnehaha/ Blake (Class 4A) (2-0) at St. Croix Lutheran
Gophers
Hightower, Bachmeier lead No. 22 Boise St past Portland St
John Hightower returned a kickoff for a touchdown and caught another, and Hank Bachmeier threw for 238 yards as No. 22 Boise State beat Portland State 45-10 on Saturday night.
Twins
Rojas gets clutch hit as Marlins snap 5-game skid
Jorge Alfaro got some timely advice from a teammate, and he put it to good use.
Sports
Milestone year at Canterbury Park in Shakopee is one for the books
Canterbury Park president Randy Sampson is already looking ahead after Year 25. "We're doing as well as we've ever done."
Gophers
Injuries dictate playing time for Gophers running backs
The Gophers have touted their running back depth all season, and they needed all of it Saturday.
Gophers
Scoggins: Gophers can't keep up their Houdini act
Should the Gophers apologize for winning or for being 3-0? No. But they should be concerned with how they got there.