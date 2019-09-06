STAR TRIBUNE METRO TOP 10

(all games 7 p.m.)

1. Lakeville North (1-0) vs. Eagan

2. Eden Prairie (1-0) vs. Woodbury

3. St. Michael-Albertville (1-0) at Minnetonka

4. Wayzata (1-0) vs. Edina

5. Mounds View (1-0) vs. White Bear Lake

6. Lakeville South (1-0) vs. Rosemount

7. Prior Lake (1-0) at Shakopee

8. Eastview (1-0) vs. Burnsville

9. Woodbury (0-1) at Eden Prairie

10. St. Paul Acad./Minnehaha Acad./Blake (Class 4A) (1-0) vs. Spectrum