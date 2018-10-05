STAR TRIBUNE
METRO TOP 10
(all games 7 p.m.)
1. Lakeville North (5-0) at Maple Grove
2. Blaine (5-0) vs. Centennial
3. Eden Prairie (4-1) vs. Shakopee
4. Minnetonka (4-1) at Edina
5. East Ridge (4-1) at Mounds View
6. Edina (4-1) vs. Minnetonka
7. Prior Lake (4-1) at Eagan
8. St. Michael-Albertville (3-2) vs. Anoka
9. St. Thomas Academy (5-0) vs. Hopkins
10. White Bear Lake (4-1) vs. Woodbury
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Frost's struggles another reminder Power Five turnarounds take time
Nebraska's Scott Frost is finding out, replicating coaching success at the highest level doesn't come easy.
Sports
McGregor late, Nurmagomedov not in a mood to wait
Khabib Nurmagomedov wasn't about to wait around for a tardy Conor McGregor, who arrived at what was supposed to be their final prefight press conference together to find the UFC lightweight champion already gone.
Wolves
Towns: Wolves' defense 'gave them everything' in loss to Clippers
The Wolves' defense didn't make it to the Staples Center in their 128-101 loss to the Clippers, who shot 55 percent and doles out 36 assists.
Twins
Chris Sale eager to amend for 2017 postseason clunker
Chris Sale waited eight years to make his first postseason start and then another 365 days for a chance to put that memory behind him.
Sports
Five area kickers booting their way through college
KICKING TO SUCCESSFive college football kickers with ties to high school in Minnesota or Iowa who trained at the Special Teams Football Academy.Mac Brown, St.…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.