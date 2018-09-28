STAR TRIBUNE METRO TOP 10

(all games 7 p.m.)

1. Lakeville North (4-0) vs. Wayzata

2. Blaine (4-0) at Champlin Park

3. Eden Prairie (3-1) vs. Maple Grove

4. Minnetonka (3-1) vs. Lakeville South

5. Wayzata (2-2) at Lakeville North

6. Champlin Park (3-1) vs. Blaine

7. East Ridge (3-1) vs. Cretin-Derham Hall

8. Edina (3-1) at Shakopee

9. Prior Lake (2-2) vs. Burnsville

10. St. Thomas Academy (4-0) at Hastings