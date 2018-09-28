STAR TRIBUNE METRO TOP 10
(all games 7 p.m.)
1. Lakeville North (4-0) vs. Wayzata
2. Blaine (4-0) at Champlin Park
3. Eden Prairie (3-1) vs. Maple Grove
4. Minnetonka (3-1) vs. Lakeville South
5. Wayzata (2-2) at Lakeville North
6. Champlin Park (3-1) vs. Blaine
7. East Ridge (3-1) vs. Cretin-Derham Hall
8. Edina (3-1) at Shakopee
9. Prior Lake (2-2) vs. Burnsville
10. St. Thomas Academy (4-0) at Hastings
Express lane: Rams touchdown drives
Express laneRams touchdown drives:Qtr Plays-yards Time1st 12-75 6:002nd 2-75 0:372nd 4-71 1:502nd 2-73 0:153rd 5-75 2:26
Sports
Rammed down their throats: The biggest offensive days against the Vikings
RAMMED DOWN THEIR THROATSThe Rams' 556 yards of offense were the fourth most ever given up by the Vikings and the most against them since…
Vikings
Xavier Rhodes losing his cool cost the Vikings more than 15 yards
The Rams saw an opening with Xavier Rhodes on the sidelines after his penalty.
Vikings
Tracking Kirk Cousins: A look back at Thursday's game
We will track quarterback Kirk Cousins all year long in his inaugural season as the Vikings' signal caller.inside the numbersAttempts 50Completions 36Yards 422Touchdowns 3Interceptions 0Passer…
Sports
Inside the numbers
473 Receiving yards for Vikings WR Adam Thielen, best in team history through four games. Randy Moss had 434 through four games in 2003.3 Players…
