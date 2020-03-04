Star Tribune subscribers and readers are invited to join our beat writers and coverage team at spring training for our 2020 Twins Season Preview Event on March 18 at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Fla. Phil Miller, La Velle E. Neal III, columnist Jim Souhan and baseball editor Chris Miller will host the event at the ballpark before the team’s 1:05 p.m. game that day against Baltimore. Some special guests from the Twins also will join us.

Attendees will need a game ticket to attend the free special event, which will begin two hours before the game and feature a Q&A after the writers and guests discuss the upcoming season, players to watch, predictions and more.

The Star Tribune also will be handing out prizes and giveaways throughout the event.

Interested subscribers and readers can respond to the event on the Star Tribune Sports Facebook page or e-mail us at rsvp@startribune.com.

