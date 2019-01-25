Saturday is the third running of the Pegasus World Cup, North America’s richest horse race. This year’s event features the inauguration of the Pegasus World Cup Turf. Both races are deep in talent, with several of the best four year-olds and up in the world.

The $7 million purse for the Pegasus Turf, has brought in a gifted and evenly matched group of 10 runners from across the world. I believe this race gives you the best opportunity of cashing in a healthy ticket. Eight of the 10 runners have a shot to get the victory.

The $9 million Pegasus World Cup Dirt has a strong cast of 12 runners, but the race strictly goes through the two favorites, ACCELERATE and CITY OF LIGHT. Both are coming off impressive wins on Breeders’ Cup day, and both will end their racing careers today in search of a grand finale.

Click here for Saturday's post positions and odds for the entire Pegasas Cup racing card at Gulfstream

There is a strong supporting group outside the top two, but they will need to give a career best to pull off the upset. Anything can happen in this game, so don’t be afraid to look outside the box with a back up ticket.

Here are my thoughts and tickets for each race.

Pegasus World Cup Turf

DELTA PRINCE is my upset play at 15-1 morning line. The six year-old has been out of the money just once in 11 starts. Trainer Jimmy Jerkens numbers excel off-the-layoff, and in the sprint to route angle. Training well coming in and gets one of the best turf pilots in Frankie Dettori.

BRICKS AND MORTAR is 2 for 2 on the Gulftstream turf course, and had a eye popping win off the 14 month layoff last out versus optional claimers. Trainer Chad Brown is one of, if not the best turf trainer in the country. Look for him to be rolling late with Irad Ortiz aboard.

Trainer Bill Mott sends in YOSHIDA and CHANNEL MAKER. Yoshida is the probable lukewarm favorite at post. Returns to the turf, after finishing fourth last out in the Breeders’ Cup Classic on the main track. Versatile runner is a Grade 1 winner on the dirt and turf. Stablemate Channel Maker, is too a Grade 1 winner, but ran a clunker last out in the marathon Breeders’ Cup Turf . Cutback in distance and decent gate speed, should have the gelding involved early at double digit odds.

MAGIC WAND is a classy four year-old filly tackling the boys, and departs from the rail with quick turn of foot. Must respect for the European invader.

Wagering Menu: $6 Exacta: Delta Prince and Bricks And Mortar with Magic Wand, Yoshida, Channel Maker, Next Shares, and Catapult.

Total Bet $60

Pegasus World Cup

CITY OF LIGHT beat ACCELERATE four races back in the Grade 1 Gold Cup at Oaklawn Park, and will be the better price of the two favorites when the gates open today. Expect to stalk in the shadow of the front runner for first attack in ground saving trip. Training like a machine coming in, and reunites with top jockey Javier Castellano, who was at the helm for the Breeders’ Cup win.

ACCELERATE is strictly the horse to beat, with four consecutive wins coming in, and also training lights out. Trainer John Sadler is full of confidence, and I don’t blame him. Have a feeling 2018 Triple Crown winning trainer, Bob Baffert, didn’t enter his top runner today, because he knows how good Accelerate is.

GUNNEVERA loves the Gulfstream track, where he is 8 for 9 paying dividends. Ran a sharp second to Accelerate in the Breeders’ Cup Classic, flying late from the clouds. Be patient if you have money on him, because he’ll come arriving late to the dance..

PATTERNRECOGNITION is a price play at 10-1 or higher. The six year old will go to the lead and go as far as his engine takes him. Concern is breaking from the far outside post, where he’s going to use a lot of energy getting to the front.

Wagering Menu: $30 Exacta Box: City Of Light and Accelerate. $60 Total