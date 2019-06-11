SECOND TEAM

Attack: Eloise Cherian, sr., Breck; Taylor Glumack, jr., Forest Lake; Emily Herdine, sr., Maple Grove; Julia Jones, sr., Bloomington Jefferson

Midfielders: Minnie Bittell, sr., Minnetonka; CJ Froemming, sr., Eden Prairie; Haley Reeck, soph., Edina; Sydnie Soto, jr., Chanhassen; Elle Wagner, jr., Chanhassen

Defenders: Catherine Barry, soph., Blake; Sami Chang, sr., Stillwater; Taylor Nelson, jr., Breck

Goalie: Grace Mattox, sr., Prior Lake

David La Vaque