SECOND TEAM

FORWARDS

Peyton Hemp, Andover, jr.: Her cannon shot makes her dangerous from everywhere. Stats: 25 goals, 28 assists. Verbally committed to Minnesota.

Sydney Langseth, Eden Prairie, sr.: Ms. Hockey Award finalist has exceptional puck control. Stats: 34 goals, 40 assists. Committed to Minnesota State Mankato.

Brieja Parent, Forest Lake, sr.: Had one of the best seasons in program history (33 goals. 30 assists). Committed to Minnesota Duluth.

DEFENSE

Vivian Jungels, Edina, soph.: One coach called the dynamic-skating defender "the whole package." Stats: 14 goals, 27 assists. Verbally committed to Minnesota.

Maggie Nicholson, Minnetonka, sr.: Won gold with the U.S. Under-18 team. Stats: five goals, 18 assists. Committed to Minnesota.

GOALIE

Keni Allen, Apple Valley, sr.: The heartbeat of the Eagles' first conference champion since 1997. Stats: 20-7, 1.78 goals-against average, .928 saves percentage. Undecided on a college.

THIRD TEAM

Forwards: Addie Burton, Blake, sr.; Emma Conner, Edina, jr.; Audrey Wethington, Blake, sr.

Defense: Makenna Deering, South St. Paul, jr.; Kennedy Little, Andover, sr.

Goalie: Allyn Goehner, Forest Lake, sr.