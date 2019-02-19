SECOND TEAM

Forwards

Izzy Daniel, Blake, sr.: Set the pace for Blake's top-line attack. Ms. Hockey finalist. Committed to Cornell.

Lily Delianedis, Blake, jr.: Found the back of the net 35 times, most of any Blake player. Verbally committed to Cornell.

Katie Kaufman, Hill-Murray, sr.: Skilled, smart player who tallied a team-high 30 goals. Committed to Merrimack.

Defense

Rachel Golnitz, Forest Lake, soph.: Scored 15 goals, tops among a strong defensive corps. Verbally committed to Colgate.

Maggie Nicholson, Minnetonka, jr.: Helped the U.S. to a silver medal at the Under-18 women's world championships. Verbally committed to Minnesota.

Goalie

Rose Beeman, Benilde-St. Margaret's, jr.: Fundamentally sound yet able to make acrobatic saves. Stopped 94 percent of shots faced. Undecided on a college program.

THIRD TEAM

Forwards: Sydney Langseth, Eden Prairie, jr.; Mannon McMahon, Maple Grove. sr; Olivia Mobley, Breck, jr.; Jamie Nelson, Andover, jr.

Defense: Brooke Peplinski, Eagan, sr.; Addi Scribner, East Ridge, sr.; Emily Wisnewski, Wayzata, sr.

Goalie: Taylor Smith, Mound Westonka, sr.; Cassidy Stumo, Andover, sr.

The Star Tribune's All-Metro teams and Metro Player of the Year were chosen based on nominations from metro-area coaches, conversations with a panel of coaches and staff observations.