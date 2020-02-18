the 2019-20 FIRST TEAM

RACHEL GOLNITZ

Forest Lake, defense, jr.

Second-year captain lauded for a strong work ethic and the ability to add offense from the blue line. She scored 14 goals and added 33 assists while helping the team record 15 shutout victories. Verbally committed to Colgate.

LILY DELIANEDIS

Blake, forward, sr.

Pure finisher. She scored 44 goals this season, erupting for three in 35 seconds against Duluth. A dangerous player who could control the puck and score or get teammates involved. Added 30 assists. Committed to Cornell.

OLIVIA MOBLEY

Breck, forward, sr.

The Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year, an unstoppable mix of size and skill. Had 49 goals and 35 assists. She leads the Mustangs' charge toward a third consecutive Class 1A state championship. Committed to Quinnipiac.

RORY GUILDAY

Minnetonka, defense, jr.

Appreciated for her toughness, intelligence and presence. Takes away opposing forwards with good positioning and long reach. Minnetonka coaches clocked her slapshot at 80 mph. Verbally committed to Cornell.

UMA CORNIEA

Edina, goalie, fr.

Won two Class 1A state championship games with Breck as a middle-schooler before making the jump to Class 2A Edina this season. Has a 22-1 record, having allowed less than one goal per game. Verbally committed to Princeton.

JAMIE NELSON

Andover, forward, sr.

Carried the Huskies, a team ranked No. 1 much of the season. Had 26 goals and 40 assists and became better defensively. "She's a 200-foot player," one opposing coach said. "She's the best we've seen." Committed to Minnesota State Mankato.

David La Vaque