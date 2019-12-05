METRO TOP 10

1. Hopkins: "I am cautiously optimistic," said Royals coach Brian Cosgriff. "We have everything in place to have a successful season, but it takes a lot of luck."

2. Wayzata: The Trojans have a lot of experience and depth back from a 26-3 team. All three setbacks were to undefeated Hopkins.

3. Farmington: Coach Liz Carpentier's group, coming off a 24-5 season, has its sights on making its initial trip to the state tournament.

4. Park Center: Coach Barb Metcalf welcomes back all its starters from a 23-5 squad that was upset in the Section 5 semifinals a year ago.

5. St. Michael-Albertville: The Knights make a significant jump from the Mississippi 8 to the Lake Conference. Having all five starters back will help.

6. Stillwater: Sara Scalia has moved on to the Gophers, but that doesn't mean the state tournament runners-up have a shortage of talent.

7. Lakeville North: Coach Shelly Clemons' group will go as far as its senior backcourt of Lauren Jensen and Sarah Kuma can carry it.

8. Eden Prairie: The Eagles boast size, depth and plenty of athleticism. They took a big step in forward last season, going 21-7.

9. Maple Grove: An experienced group is seeking a third consecutive state tournament trip.

10. Rosemount: The Irish won 10 of their last 11, so optimism is high. Four starters return, including Montana State recruit 6-2 senior forward Taylor Janssen.

RON HAGGSTROM