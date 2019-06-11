GIRLS' First Team

ATTACKERS

Brooke Lewis, sr., Eden Prairie: Leads a diverse Eagles attack with 59 goals. Produced a hat trick in a late-season victory against Prior Lake.

Olivia Mattis, jr., Lakeville North: Tremendous stick skills. An opposing coach said, "Olivia has the ability to make plays that most only get the chance to see on TV." Committed to James Madison.

Meredith Parry, jr., Stillwater: Has scored 57 goals and helped the Ponies reach their ninth consecutive state tournament.

MIDFIELDERS

Payton Bloedow, soph., Prior Lake: A leader on the field who is versatile and hard to contain. Has 38 goals.

Maggie Brown, jr., Eden Prairie: Releases a powerful shot and is accurate from every angle. Second on team with 56 goals. Committed to USC.

Josie Kropp, jr., Prior Lake: Controls the draw and does little things well for the second-ranked Lakers. Has 30 goals.

Kacie Riggs, sr., Eden Prairie: One coach called Riggs, the Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year, "the best midfielder we have had since [former Blake standout] Lydia Sutton." Committed to Cal Berkeley.

Maddy Seifert, soph., Hutchinson: Scored a remarkable 110 goals this spring — half the Tigers' output.

DEFENDERS

Sally Calengor, sr., Benilde-St. Margaret's: Feistiness and superior footwork made her difficult to drive against.

Shea Kerry, sr., Chanhassen: One of two defenders among finalists for Ms. Lacrosse Award.

Kelsey Viger, sr., Prior Lake: Defensive catalyst for the Lakers, the No. 2 seed in the state tournament.

GOALIE

Emilie Bloyer, sr., Eden Prairie: Recorded a shutout in the section quarterfinals. Committed to Richmond.