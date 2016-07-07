Q: How can I access the eEdition?

A: The easiest way to access the eEdition is by clicking on the eEdition link in the upper right-hand corner of StarTribune.com or by bookmarking StarTribune.com/eedition. Some users choose to receive a daily email that has a link that directs them to the eEdition.

If you would like to sign up for daily emails, you can sign up within your Member Center by toggling "E-edition" on within the "Email preferences" module.

Q: What's the difference between Star Tribune's eEdition and digital access?

A: eEdition is the digital replica of the newspaper, while our digital access subscription allows you to read all of the content on our website and apps. With a subscription with the eEdition, you also have access to 30 days of Star Tribune content within the eEdition.

Q: How can I quickly access Star Tribune content within the eEdition?

A: Click on the ‘Pages’ tab at the bottom of your screen to quickly access any page in the newspaper (available in Replica view only). You can also access the Table of Contents by clicking on "TOC" in the upper left-hand corner of the menu to quickly select a section and headline.

Q: Can I view eEdition in different modes?

A: Yes, the new version of eEdition offers multiple viewing modes – the traditional replica view, the scannable digest view that many mobile readers prefer, and dynamic view which displays visual tiles.

Q: I'm opted in to receive the eEdition Daily Newsletter, but I'm not receiving the email.

A: If you're not receiving the eEdition Daily Newsletter, double check you have "E-edition" turned on within the email preferences section within the Member Center. If you're opted in and and not receiving these emails daily, please contact digital support at support@startribune.com or at 612-673-7040 so that your email activity can be looked into further.

Q: Why does a previous eEdition Daily Newsletter Email not show that day's eEdition?

A: The eEdition Daily Newsletter contains the same link which directs you to the eEdtion, each and every day to bring your Star Tribune content. To access a previous day's content please click on, "DATES," on the top left of the eEdtion to access your 30 days of eEdtion content.

Please contact us if you have any questions or feedback about Star Tribune eEdition.

(612) 673-7447

DigitalAccess@startribune.com