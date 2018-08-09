Webinar opportunities for the month of August:

eEdition Tips and Features

Join us for a 30-minute webinar on Star Tribune’s eEdition, the digital replica of the newspaper. During this time we’ll cover key features and tools of the product that will enhance your Star Tribune reading.

Available webinar dates

DATE (each date will link to registration page)

DATE

DATE

DATE

This page will continue to update with additional webinars, when available.

Please feel free to contact digital support if you have any questions, comments, or even other time suggestions for a webinar!

612-673-7040

support@startribune.com