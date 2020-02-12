Dear Star Tribune readers,

Last year, as an experiment, we published our first Community Impact Report — an attempt, as our managing editor said, “to provide an accounting of the good that we did” in the previous year. It summarized not only the best of our public-service journalism but also the effects of that reporting at the State Capitol, in various social-service and law enforcement agencies, in our justice system, in local communities, and in the lives of Minnesotans from all walks. We are sharing our 2019 Community Impact Report with all our readers today, so you can judge for yourself whether we have added value to your life and to life in Minnesota.

It’s certainly no secret that news organizations are under greater pressure to demonstrate their value in the face of the innumerable (increasingly digital) information and entertainment options consumers enjoy today. However, we believe that our focus on the coverage of local politics, business, sports, entertainment and the environment that matters most to Minnesotans places us at the center of our civic conversation. We try to distinguish ourselves every day with that coverage, as the pages that follow show. We also strive to cultivate that discussion in our Opinion content, which is handled independently from the newsroom, with a broad range of perspectives and reader voices.

Unlike many of our peers around the country, the Star Tribune remains locally owned and is managed and staffed by people whose only obligation is to you, the people of Minnesota. Any profits are reinvested in sustaining our mission, improving our products and extending the reach of our newsroom.

In 2019, we hired 22 journalists to fill positions that opened over the course of the year. Some work behind the scenes developing and refining digital products or producing the daily newspaper. Others contribute coverage and stories alongside the veteran journalists whose bylines you know well (including Sid Hartman, who turns 100 this year and, incredibly, still files his weekly column). One new effort I’m particularly proud of: We greatly expanded our coverage of Duluth and the Arrowhead region last year, and our readership in northern Minnesota is growing.

If you’re reading this, it’s because, at some level, you support the Star Tribune. On behalf of all of us here, thank you for that support. Without it, the Star Tribune, and our region, would be diminished. We’re grateful for your continued trust.

Mike Klingensmith, publisher and CEO