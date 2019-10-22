Boys' second team
Forwards/midfielders: Adam Bergh, Delano, sr.; Ezequiel Dominguez, Simley, sr.; Jacob Keller, Monticello, sr.; Casey Ott, Edina, sr.; Jacob Salmon, Eastview, sr.; Eh Ku Say, St. Paul Humboldt, sr.; Zach Susee, Shakopee, jr.; Chief Williams, Park Center, sr.
Defenders: Mike Dolan, Hill-Murray, sr.; Jesus Galvan-Garcia, Centennial, jr.; Jesse Juarez, Shakopee, sr.; Niko Scheibel, Minnetonka, sr.
Goalkeeper: Richard Hemric lll, Centennial, sr.
