Boys' first team

(All are seniors unless noted)

Forwards/midfielders

Demetrius Bernardy-Nelson, Centennial: Coach Jeff Ottosen called him "a danger to score or assist every time he touches the ball." Put up 25 goals and 11 assists. Holds the program career records in both categories.

Jameson Charles, Minneapolis Washburn: Tremendous playmaker racked up 28 assists to go with 12 goals. Coach Aaron Percy called Charles "the engine of our team."

Brennan Featherstone, East Ridge: Voted the top player in the Suburban East Conference. Draws raves for thinking the game at a high level and managing the flow of a game.

Charles

Darley Florvil, Minneapolis Washburn: The Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year "dominated games and was constantly double-teamed," coach Aaron Percy said. Had 24 goals, including the only one in the Section 6 title game.

Steevenson Lamarre, Totino-Grace: Scored 30 of the Eagles' 50 goals. Lamarre was "our entire offense," coach Bill Vance said. "Every team knows this and he continued to score important goals all season."

Will Mortenson, Blake: Scored 15 goals and added 15 assists. Hailed as a "tremendous leader that gives maximum effort in everything" by coach Tamba Johnson.

Will Swanda, Edina: Widely regarded as the top player for the Hornets, the state's best team. An opposing coach called Swanda "a superb defender" who is "dangerous on attack."

Defenders

Alex Kiage, Farmington: Shut down some of the state's most dangerous offensive players. A complete player who is great in the air.

Conor O'Rourke, Holy Angels: Coach James See called him the "linchpin" of the Stars' success for three seasons. Holy Angels heads to the Class 1A state tournament undefeated.

Thomas Salamzadeh, St. Louis Park: Dominant defender for a team that went unbeaten until last game of the regular season.

Goalkeeper

Evan Siefken, Lakeville North, jr.: Blanked opponents 12 times, allowed only six goals. "He reads the game well," coach Peter Tyma said.

DAVID LA VAQUE