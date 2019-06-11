SECOND TEAM

Attackers: Jason Hill, jr., Eastview; Tom Purfeerst, sr., Rosemount; Jack VanOverbeke, jr., Benilde-St. Margaret's

Midfielders: Luke Bloedow, sr., Prior Lake; Grant Brunsvold, sr., Minnetonka; Keaton Mohs, jr., Lakeville North

Defenders: Cade Ciarrocca, sr., Wayzata; Elliott Ische, jr., Minnetonka; Ben Mansur, sr., St. Thomas Academy

Faceoff specialist: Jack Budniewski, jr., Benilde-St. Margaret's

Long-stick midfielder: Lucas Gratz, sr., Prior Lake

Goalie: Wyatt Richards, sr., Edina

David La Vaque