SECOND TEAM
Attackers: Jason Hill, jr., Eastview; Tom Purfeerst, sr., Rosemount; Jack VanOverbeke, jr., Benilde-St. Margaret's
Midfielders: Luke Bloedow, sr., Prior Lake; Grant Brunsvold, sr., Minnetonka; Keaton Mohs, jr., Lakeville North
Defenders: Cade Ciarrocca, sr., Wayzata; Elliott Ische, jr., Minnetonka; Ben Mansur, sr., St. Thomas Academy
Faceoff specialist: Jack Budniewski, jr., Benilde-St. Margaret's
Long-stick midfielder: Lucas Gratz, sr., Prior Lake
Goalie: Wyatt Richards, sr., Edina
David La Vaque
More From Sports
High Schools
Prep athletes of the week: Move pays off big for Northfield softball pitcher
BRYNN HOSTETTLERNorthfield • softballThe move was made largely to be closer to her club softball team, the Minnesota Sting. But it sure paid off for…
Sports
Quentin Matsui is first defender named Star Tribune boys' lacrosse Metro Player of the Year
A defender, and a worthy one at that, wins metro honor for the first time.
Golf
USGA hoping to get back to old-style U.S. Open at Pebble Beach
The stage is set for what should be the ideal U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, perhaps the most popular of all U.S. Open courses with its magnificent Pacific coastline and small greens, with its history of high drama and great champions.
Golf
Wisconsin golfer Charlie Danielson goes from Krooked Kreek to Pebble Beach
Osceola, Wis., golfer finds his way to Pebble Beach.
Golf
Goosen, Stephenson among five new members of golf Hall of Fame
Retief Goosen woke up in a hospital room, learning later that his body was blackened, bloodied and lifeless from a lightning strike on a tiny South African golf course.