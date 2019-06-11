BOYS' FIRST TEAM

ATTACKERS

Andrew DiFrancesco, sr., Minnetonka: Two-time first-team selection paced the Skippers' attack. Committed to Denver.

Blake Evensen, sr., Stillwater: Dynamic scorer became a more dangerous passer (41 assists). Committed to Mercer.

Luke Williams, sr., St. Thomas Academy: Gritty player who will take a hit to score a goal.

MIDFIELDERS

Blake Evensen, Stillwater boys’ lacrosse, attackman

Parker Freiberg, sr., Irondale: Reprised his scoring machine role with 40 goals. Committed to Bellarmine.

Jack Mohler, sr., East Ridge: Pumped 40 goals and 35 assists into the Raptors offense.

Ty Thureson, jr., Stillwater: Big, strong lefthander led the Ponies with 45 goals. Committed to Providence.

DEFENDERS

Seamus Foley, jr., Benilde-St. Margaret's: Rangy defender who is smart and physical. Committed to Georgetown.

Brian Kallberg, sr., Prior Lake: Key figure on one of the state's stingiest defensive teams. Committed to Lindenwood.

Quentin Matsui, sr., Eden Prairie: An opposing coach said of the Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year, "He's a kid you watch and you sometimes catch yourself becoming a big fan of." Committed to Virginia.

faceoff specialist

Colin Hagstrom, jr., Mahtomedi: Controlled faceoffs throughout section playoff upset of previously undefeated Stillwater.

long-stick midfielder

Tucker Turrittin, sr., Benilde-St. Margaret's: Consistently erased opponents' top offensive midfielders. Committed to RPI.

goalie

Thomas Miles, sr., East Ridge: Made big saves and sparked runs for his team. Committed to the Milwaukee School of Engineering.