BOYS' FIRST TEAM
ATTACKERS
Andrew DiFrancesco, sr., Minnetonka: Two-time first-team selection paced the Skippers' attack. Committed to Denver.
Blake Evensen, sr., Stillwater: Dynamic scorer became a more dangerous passer (41 assists). Committed to Mercer.
Luke Williams, sr., St. Thomas Academy: Gritty player who will take a hit to score a goal.
MIDFIELDERS
Parker Freiberg, sr., Irondale: Reprised his scoring machine role with 40 goals. Committed to Bellarmine.
Jack Mohler, sr., East Ridge: Pumped 40 goals and 35 assists into the Raptors offense.
Ty Thureson, jr., Stillwater: Big, strong lefthander led the Ponies with 45 goals. Committed to Providence.
DEFENDERS
Seamus Foley, jr., Benilde-St. Margaret's: Rangy defender who is smart and physical. Committed to Georgetown.
Brian Kallberg, sr., Prior Lake: Key figure on one of the state's stingiest defensive teams. Committed to Lindenwood.
Quentin Matsui, sr., Eden Prairie: An opposing coach said of the Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year, "He's a kid you watch and you sometimes catch yourself becoming a big fan of." Committed to Virginia.
faceoff specialist
Colin Hagstrom, jr., Mahtomedi: Controlled faceoffs throughout section playoff upset of previously undefeated Stillwater.
long-stick midfielder
Tucker Turrittin, sr., Benilde-St. Margaret's: Consistently erased opponents' top offensive midfielders. Committed to RPI.
goalie
Thomas Miles, sr., East Ridge: Made big saves and sparked runs for his team. Committed to the Milwaukee School of Engineering.