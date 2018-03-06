FIRST TEAM

ben almquist

Holy Family, forward, sr.

Tallied 29 goals and 32 assists to set a career-best for points (61). Captain of a Fire team that reached two consecutive section finals. Strong skater with a quick shot. Committed to Wisconsin.

ben brinkman

Edina, defense, jr.

Draws comparisons to Tampa Bay's Ryan McDonagh for his ability to rush the puck, make opponents miss and spark scoring chances. Scored 11 goals, dished out 33 assists. Committed to Minnesota.

chase foley

St. Thomas Academy, defense, sr.

Gifted offensive defenseman had 21 goals and 28 assists. Quarterback of the Cadets' power play. Registered 11 points in three section playoff games. Committed to Colorado College.

atticus kelly

St. Thomas Academy, goalie, sr.

Takes away much of the net with great size (6-2, 188 pounds) and agility. Great composure as well. Stopped 94 percent of shots faced and shutout five teams. Takes a 21-1-1 record into the state tournament. College undecided.

luke loheit

Minnetonka, forward, sr.

Brings grit and skill to the Skippers. Went toe-to-toe with other great Lake Conference forwards and nullified them most nights. Draws respect for playing the entire ice. Scored 14 goals, added 18 assists. Committed to Minnesota-Duluth.

sammy walker

Edina, forward, sr.

Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year is "freaky, spooky good," one Lake Conference coach said. Incredible speed and skill but also backchecks hard and won't shy away from contact. Scored 32 goals, added 36 assists and led Edina to the state tournament. Committed to Minnesota.

David La Vaque