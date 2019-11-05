Second Team

Ali Hinze, Osseo, sr., OH: Dynamic offensive threat is also a defensive standout. College: North Dakota State.

Kali Wolf, Waconia, sr., OH: Versatile hitter is solid in all facets of the game. College: New Mexico.

Sophia Anderson, New Prague, sr., OH: Former setter has more than 1,700 career kills and 1,500 career sets. College: Concordia (St. Paul).

Skyler Germann, Minnetonka, sr., OH: Minnesota Ms. Baden Volleyball finalist. College: Long Beach State (beach).

Halle Wolf, Lakeville North, sr., LI: Always brings the ball back. Had 455 serve receives and 359 digs. College: Drake.

Olivia Johnson, Wayzata, sr., S: Savvy at setting the Trojans' deep front row with nearly 1,000 sets. College: undecided.

Third team

Kira Fallert, Concordia Academy, jr., OH

Megan Reilly, Northfield, jr., OH

Jordan Stalpes, Champlin Park, sr.,OH

Lauren Galvin, East Ridge, OH

Mikala Henderson, St. Michael-Albertville, OH

Molly Schultz, Rockford, sr., S

Taylor Quan, Osseo, sr., LI