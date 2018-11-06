Second team

Lauren Clark, Champlin Park, sr., OH: Athletic and explosive. A dominant hitter. College: Penn State

Kyndra Hansen, Mahtomedi, sr., OH: Did it all for the Zephyrs. Had 262 kills and 253 digs. College: Iowa

Jasmine Mulvihill, Lakeville South, sr., OH: Six rotation player who hits and blocks with equal skill. College: Concordia (St. Paul)

Maddie Whittington, Stillwater, jr., MH: At 6-4, she dominates on the front row. College: Illinois

Stephanie Barber, East Ridge, sr., S: Greatly improved in consistency and versatility. College: West Florida

Cianna Selbitschka, North Branch, jr., OH: Already the school-record holder in kills (1,661). College: Minnesota Duluth

Alena Moldan, Lakeville South, jr., L: Energetic defensive leader with 434 digs. College: New Mexico

Third team

Christine Graf, Edina, sr., OH

Kali Wolf, Waconia, jr., OH

Anna Erickson, Hopkins, sr., OH

Kira Fallert, Concordia Academy, so., OH

Sophia Andersen, New Prague, jr., S

Ella Haugen, Edina, sr., S

Kaitlyn Weimerskirch, Champlin Park, sr., L

JIM PAULSEN

