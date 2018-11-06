Second team
Lauren Clark, Champlin Park, sr., OH: Athletic and explosive. A dominant hitter. College: Penn State
Kyndra Hansen, Mahtomedi, sr., OH: Did it all for the Zephyrs. Had 262 kills and 253 digs. College: Iowa
Jasmine Mulvihill, Lakeville South, sr., OH: Six rotation player who hits and blocks with equal skill. College: Concordia (St. Paul)
Maddie Whittington, Stillwater, jr., MH: At 6-4, she dominates on the front row. College: Illinois
Stephanie Barber, East Ridge, sr., S: Greatly improved in consistency and versatility. College: West Florida
Cianna Selbitschka, North Branch, jr., OH: Already the school-record holder in kills (1,661). College: Minnesota Duluth
Alena Moldan, Lakeville South, jr., L: Energetic defensive leader with 434 digs. College: New Mexico
Third team
Christine Graf, Edina, sr., OH
Kali Wolf, Waconia, jr., OH
Anna Erickson, Hopkins, sr., OH
Kira Fallert, Concordia Academy, so., OH
Sophia Andersen, New Prague, jr., S
Ella Haugen, Edina, sr., S
Kaitlyn Weimerskirch, Champlin Park, sr., L
JIM PAULSEN
For a list of previous All-Metro volleyball players of the year, turn to scoreboard, C7
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.