First team

Kennedi Orr, Eagan, jr., 5-11, S/RSH

College: Nebraska

The most versatile player in the state. She makes the tough set look easy. Her future is as a setter but is equally effective as a hitter. Has been a varsity starter since the seventh grade. She has played with Team USA in each of the past two years and was selected as the top setter of the tournament at the FIVB Under-18 world championships in Egypt.

In her words: "I have a great balance of being competitive with high energy and being steady with the pace of the game.''

Elizabeth Helmich, Wayzata, sr., 6-2, RSH

Elizabeth Helmich, Wayzata.] Jerry Holt • Jerry.holt@startribune.com Prep volleyball metro player of the year Sunday Nov. 3, 2019. in Minneapolis, MN. Jerry Holt

College: James Madison

Powerful lefthanded hitter who is difficult to block hitting from the pins. Has a strong downward angle to her kills, making them difficult to dig. Has 818 career kills and more than 350 career blocks. A passionate leader who guided the Trojans to the state tournament for the first time since 2010. Finalist for the Minnesota Ms. Baden Volleyball award.

In her words: "I bring a lot of physicality with my height, jump and being lefthanded. I'm able to play big in big moments."

Maddie Whittington, Stillwater, sr., 6-3, MH/MB

College: Illinois

One of the state's most imposing defensive forces at the net, but skilled as a hitter as well. Branched out to play outside hitter and right-side hitter as well. Finished her high school career with more than 1,000 kills and 400 blocks despite missing 2017 with a torn knee ligament. Finalist for the Minnesota Ms. Baden Volleyball award.

In her words: "I love to compete and bring energy to the court. I love long, tough matches because it shows everyone's best game and what kind of player everyone is. I live for those games."

Olivia Tjernagel, Mayer Lutheran, sr., 6-1, MH

College: Northern Iowa

Great anticipation and athleticism enabled her to set state records for blocks in a single season with 165 and career with 423. Picked up her 1,000th career kill in mid-October. Spent two weeks over the summer training with Team USA. Helped the Crusaders to Class 1A state titles in 2016 and '17. Finalist for the Minnesota Ms. Baden Volleyball award.

In her words: "My ability to mix up my shots at the net is very helpful. Also, my ability to read the setter and hitter to get up on my blocks fast."

Cianna Selbitschka, North Branch, sr., 5-10, OH

College: Minnesota Duluth

Terrific leaper who has the most potent arm-swing in the state. She hits with a force that makes her dangerous anywhere on the court. She owns the school record for career kills with nearly 2,200 and powered the Vikings to the 2018 Class 2A state championship. Finalist for the Minnesota Ms. Baden Volleyball award.

In her words: "What makes me stand out is my energy and determination for the game. I am very competitive and always want to win."

Ava Moes, Lakeville South, jr., 6-2, MB

Maddie Whittington, Stillwater.] Jerry Holt • Jerry.holt@startribune.com Prep volleyball metro player of the year Sunday Nov. 3, 2019. in Minneapolis, MN. Jerry Holt

College: Tennessee

Long and fluid, Moes commands attention from opponents, who set up their attack avoid her. While her height makes her an obvious threat at the net, with 312 kills and 55 blocks on the season, she is versatile enough to be a six-rotation player with more than 160 serve receives and 100 digs.

In her words: "I am a big presence at the net and have a strong block. I have a heavy swing and like picking teams apart from the right pin."