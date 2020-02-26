The third annual Star Tribune All-Metro Sports Awards show will be held Thursday, June 18, at Allianz Field, home of Minnesota United.

The All-Metro Sports Awards show began in 2018 as a special end-of-year celebration for standout high school student-athletes and those supporting them.

That first event was held at Target Field, with 500 people attending. With strong reviews as momentum, the Star Tribune committed then to giving its newborn event a future.

In 2019, the event moved to U.S. Bank Stadium and student-athletes, coaches and supporters packed another room for another memorable night.

This summer, the award show is moving across town. Look for more news and updates, including special guest announcements, about our event later this spring.

Awards announced and presented that night include male and female athletes of the year, boys and girls teams of the year, coaches of the year, play of the year and more.

Nominations are now open for three special honors: the Courage in Competition Award, the Student First Award and the Difference-Maker of the Year honor. Anyone can nominate. Learn more here: www.startribune.com/AMSAnoms.

CHRIS CARR