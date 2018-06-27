For years, Star Tribune high school reporters and editors have named All-Metro teams. This school year, we expanded the All-Metro brand to include honors for more sports, teams and athletes.

Tuesday night at Target Field, the first All-Metro Sports Awards gala was the capstone of this expansion, as 500 people — athletes, coaches, athletic leaders, family, friends and fans — gathered to celebrate the best sports moments of the 2017-18 seasons.

Ten new award winners were revealed Tuesday night, including male and female athletes of the year, teams of the year, coaches of the year and more.

Here is an updated list of award winners, as they are announced:

Girls’ Coach of the Year: Molly Kasper, Eastview girls’ basketball

Boys’ Coach of the Year: Willie Howard, Cooper football

Difference-maker: Diana DesRoches, Anoka wrestling

Courage in Competition: Cassidy Lehrke, Rogers girls' soccer

Sweetest Play of the Year: Cretin-Derham Hall boys’ basketball, title-winning dunk