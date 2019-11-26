Quarterbacks
• Aidan Bouman, Buffalo
• Jake Breitbach, Armstrong
Running backs
• Johnny Shabaz, Lakeville South
• Terrance Kamara, Minneapolis North
• Joe Nordstrom, Elk River
Receivers
• Thai Bowman, Armstrong
• Terry Lockett, SMB
Athlete
• Kaleb Blaha, Fridley
• Dorian Singer, Tartan, jr.
Linemen
• Jalen Travis, DeLaSalle
• Elijah Bicek, Elk River
• Noah Layton, Benilde-St. M
• Max Lommel, Chaska
• Bastian Swinney, Edina, jr.
• Jake Raines, Woodbury, jr.
