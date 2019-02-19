FIRST TEAM

CALLA FRANK

White Bear Lake, goalie, sr.

Averaged 35 shots faced per game in the regular season, second among Class 2A goalies, and stopped 94 percent. Stopped 100 percent of shots faced in three section playoff games. Committed to Minnesota State Mankato.

KELSEY KING

Elk River/Zimmerman, forward, sr.

Led Class 2A with 42 goals and had six hat tricks. "She put three through our goalie," said the coach of a team that surrendered one of the hat tricks. "Not past her, through her." Committed to Minnesota State Mankato.

MADELINE WETHINGTON

Blake, defense, sr.

The Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year makes a difference on every shift. "You can't not notice her," one Lake Conference coach said. Scored 21 goals to go with her 32 assists. Committed to Minnesota.

MALLORY UIHLEIN

Edina, defense, sr.

Steady defender who is capable of adding offense. Leads the Hornets with 28 assists. Her fourth goal of the season held up as the game-winner in the Section 6 playoff championship against Blake. Committed to Penn State.

CC Bowlby

Edina, forward, sr.

The most well-rounded of Edina's skilled and dangerous forwards. Plays with an edge. Leads the two-time defending Class 2A champs back to the state tournament with a team-best 26 goals. Committed to Dartmouth.

ADDIE BURTON

Blake, forward, jr.

Brought great size and speed to the top line, a dynamic unit few opponents could slow all season. Scored 25 goals and added 31 assists as Blake finished the regular season ranked No. 1 in Class 2A. Committed to Minnesota.

david LA VAQUE